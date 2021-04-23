State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHH opened at $111.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

