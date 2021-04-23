State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $214.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.97 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.13 and its 200 day moving average is $199.74.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

