State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.36 Million Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 593.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 470,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNA Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CNA Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after buying an additional 163,232 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.