State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.37 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPK stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

