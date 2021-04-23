State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.38 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $21,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $51.05 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.