State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Banner worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banner by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of BANR opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

