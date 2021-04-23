State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

