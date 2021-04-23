State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

CLH opened at $87.23 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.