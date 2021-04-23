State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,070 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

