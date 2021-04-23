State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,114 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,354,428. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.