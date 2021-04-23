State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 239,014 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 239,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,002,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.