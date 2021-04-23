State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,720 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE FBC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

