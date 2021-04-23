State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,171 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,825,000 after purchasing an additional 382,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after acquiring an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

