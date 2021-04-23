State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,540 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $308,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.79 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

