State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,340 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of NMI worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.18 million. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMIH. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

