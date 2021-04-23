State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,162 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.