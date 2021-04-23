State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Increases Dividend to $28.13 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 28.125 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 142.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

State Street has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.