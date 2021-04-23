StaysBASE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaysBASE has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $31,126.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StaysBASE has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StaysBASE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.22 or 0.99459768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01026390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,178,358 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,741 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaysBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaysBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.