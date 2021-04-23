Stealth Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,068.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $4,068.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020287 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,334,900 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

