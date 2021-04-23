Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

