SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading 26.2% Lower This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 178% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $82,638.80 and $502.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.76 or 0.01225273 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars.

