Stellar (XLM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00279770 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00046305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025522 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,252 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,383,153 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

