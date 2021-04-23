Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,347,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,771,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,762,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,645. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

