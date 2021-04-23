Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

