stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $588.18 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,340.12 or 0.04625733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $588.18 million and approximately $21,880.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00266915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.10 or 0.00646575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,518.93 or 0.99861211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01025352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 251,348 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

