stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004032 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,518.27 or 0.99981748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00641740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.60 or 0.01018448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.