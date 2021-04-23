Steven M. Weddell Sells 103,543 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 686,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,689. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

