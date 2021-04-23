Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Steven Madden worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

