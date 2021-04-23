Stipend Price Down 48.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Stipend has a market capitalization of $307,105.20 and $158.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,218.53 or 0.99946703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $609.21 or 0.01212476 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00510045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00361756 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00128797 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004245 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.