Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (AEM, ATY, AYA, BJRI, CBK, CDPYF, CFP, CFX, CG, CLB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$97.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.10.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$9.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$18.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $36.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $315.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$190.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$112.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $410.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $73.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $59.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$18.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $265.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $21.00 to $23.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$137.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$101.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$47.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $78.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $140.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $95.00.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.65.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $160.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $780.00 to $1,240.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $725.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $75.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $211.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $245.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

