Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (AEM, ATY, AYA, BJRI, CBK, CDPYF, CFP, CFX, CG, CLB)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$97.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$98.00 to C$97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.10.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$9.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$18.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $36.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $315.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.25 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$15.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$190.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$190.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$112.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $410.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $73.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $59.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$18.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $265.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$52.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $21.00 to $23.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$137.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$7.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$101.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$47.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $78.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $140.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $95.00.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.65.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $160.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $780.00 to $1,240.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $93.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $725.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$5.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $75.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $211.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $245.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$12.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$7.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

