Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (DAI, ENEL, FPE, IBE, ISP, LHA, LHN, NOEJ, RI, SIX2)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 52 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €196.00 ($230.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €186.00 ($218.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

