Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (DAI, ENEL, FPE, IBE, ISP, LHA, LHN, NOEJ, RI, SIX2)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 52 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €196.00 ($230.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €186.00 ($218.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

