Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,066% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $513.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

