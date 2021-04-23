Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
NYSE EDF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.