Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 185,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,881. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile
