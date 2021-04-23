Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 185,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,881. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

