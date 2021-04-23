Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

NYSE EDI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 85,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,733. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

