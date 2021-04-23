Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
NYSE EDI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 85,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,733. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
