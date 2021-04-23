Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
NYSE:EDI opened at $8.98 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
