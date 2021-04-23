StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.60. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 800,964 shares.
In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod purchased 5,522,732 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
