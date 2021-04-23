StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.60. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 800,964 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod purchased 5,522,732 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in StoneMor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

