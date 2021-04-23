STRAKS Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $110,635.40 and approximately $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,947.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,275.37 or 0.04555528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.89 or 0.00470280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $805.59 or 0.01612878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00693901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.65 or 0.00483814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00427404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004576 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

