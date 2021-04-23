Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. 1,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a P/E ratio of -188.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

