Strong Market Cap Reaches $19.49 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $140.96 or 0.00280804 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $19.49 million and $1.22 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00272809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004094 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00651631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,429.07 or 1.00456668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.01038111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

