Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $341,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

Shares of SYK opened at $264.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $265.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.