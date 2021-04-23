Suez’s (SZEVF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SZEVF remained flat at $$23.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Suez has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

