Suez’s (SZEVF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SZEVF remained flat at $$23.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Suez has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

About Suez

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

The Fly

