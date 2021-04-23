Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 12,054 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of TechTarget worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,262. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

