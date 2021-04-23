Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Dorman Products worth $15,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

