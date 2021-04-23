Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 211.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Certara worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $6,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $3,358,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

