Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSOD opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

