Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $96.01 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

