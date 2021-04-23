Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 43,940 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the quarter. Repay accounts for about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Repay worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

