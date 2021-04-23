Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Endava worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Endava by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 289.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

