Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Chegg makes up approximately 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Chegg worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,002,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -465.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,668 shares of company stock worth $39,375,683. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

